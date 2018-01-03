Police Stake Out, Search Residence Connected to Downtown Santa Barbara Shooting

SWAT searches apartment for "subjects" who may have entered crime scene, but no one was found inside, SBPD says

Police stake out a residence on the 200 block of West Victoria Street Wednesday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Police stake out a residence on the 200 block of West Victoria Street Wednesday. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Police stake out a residence on the 200 block of West Victoria Street Wednesday. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara Police Department's SWAT and Bearcat armored vehicle respond to the scene of a stakeout on West Victoria Street Wednesday afternoon. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

A large police presence in downtown Santa Barbara Wednesday, including officers pointing guns at a residence on the 200 block of West Victoria Street, was connected to Monday's fatal shooting.

Santa Barbara police staked out the area of De la Vina and Victoria streets since about 9:30 a.m., according to bystanders, and had used a bullhorn to address the residence.

Around 1 p.m., police personnel evacuated nearby buildings and had SWAT enter a residence to search for someone on West Victoria Street, but no one was found inside, according to emergency radio traffic.

Police confirmed at 2:55 p.m. that officers responded to the scene for a report of suspicious circumstances at the same residence that was the scene of Monday's homicide.

"Officers learned that a subject(s) may have entered into the crime scene and were perhaps currently inside the residence," SBPD spokesman Anthony Wagner said in a statement.

According to emergency radio traffic, police made verbal warnings to the residence, in English and Spanish, before the Special Weapons and Tactics team entered the home, with a K-9 unit from the Sheriff's Department.

Wagner said SWAT entered the apartment, and found no one inside, so the scene was "re-secured."

The SWAT team was called since Monday's homicide involved a gun, Wagner said.

SBPD's Bearcat armored vehicle responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., the same time as SWAT, and bystanders were moved farther away from the scene, to Chapala Street.

On Wednesday morning, Wagner called the police presence a "tactical situation" and would not say whether it was connected to the homicide.

"The safety of citizens is a primary concern, and we ask that people stay out of the area on an abundance of caution," he said in a statement.

Nearby streets were closed during the police presence, including a few blocks of De la Vina Street, and the nearby Louise Lowry Davis Center closed Wednesday because of the SBPD operation, according to the city Parks and Recreation Department.

Police have not released many details in Monday morning's shooting, which was reported after a disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of West Victoria Street around 3:30 a.m.

One man was killed in the shooting, found dead at the scene on the 1300 block of De la Vina Street, and an injured man was found standing on the 200 block of West Victoria Street.

The second man was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Authorities have said they are pursuing multiple leads and have two "subjects of interest" they are trying to find in connection to the shooting.

Police have not yet released the name of the man killed in the shooting, who is reportedly a local man in his early 20s.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Executive Editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.