Hear Evidence on Site Selection for New Police Station

The city of Santa Barbara will host informational meetings in November with regards to site selection for the new city police station.

The existing station, at 215 E. Figueroa St., was built in 1959. Since then, increases in city population and police staff, along with advances in technology, have created the need for a new facility that is accessible and modern.

The goal for the new site will be to bring all operations and divisions into one building for more efficient public service and a welcoming, community-centric facility.

There are several opportunities for the community to learn more about the site selection process, see the schedule below:

Meeting 1

5:15-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7

Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Meeting 2

5:15-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13

Franklin Neighborhood Center, multipurpose room, 1136 E. Montecito St.

Meeting 3

5:15-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15

La Cumbre Junior High, multipurpose room2255 Modoc Road

Farmer’s Market information station

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Santa Barbara/Cota streets

4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30

Cota/State streets

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

Santa Barbara/Cota streets

3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6

Cota/State streets

For updates, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SBPDStation.

— Jennifer Sanchez for Santa Barbara Police Department.