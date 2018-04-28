Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Police Stats Show Crime Rates Down in Santa Barbara

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | May 28, 2013 | 10:38 p.m.

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department over the last two months for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall numbers of major crimes reported, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, is down, and minor crimes reported, known as “Part 2” crimes, is slightly down.

Violent Crimes: In April the rate of violent crimes decreased from March. The department’s Criminal Impact Team has been very active recently dealing with parolees, probationers and career criminals, which may have contributed to this. Also, the Tactical Patrol Force has been back to full strength dealing with street crimes and policing the homeless population after several weeks of having some of their resources diverted to address burglaries; this also may have had an impact.

The number of transient vs. transient violent crimes is down from recent months. Approximately two-thirds of the documented robberies are shoplifting incidents that turn violent when the perpetrator is confronted by store employees.

Property Crimes: In April the overall rate of property crimes decreased from March. The rate of residential burglaries decreased; those that occurred were spread throughout the city.

Commercial burglaries increased and were centered mostly in the downtown corridor. Burglaries and thefts from vehicles decreased slightly, occurring in all areas except the north End. Valuables left in plain sight inside of cars, especially purses and computers, continue to contribute significantly to this problem. Detectives have also noticed that theft of smartphones and other electronics from nightclub and bar patrons has become popular.

Gang Incidents: The overall number of gang incidents increased attributed largely to a rise in gang-related graffiti vandalism.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
