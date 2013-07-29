Police Still Investigating Vehicle That Crashed Into Arroyo Burro Creek

Santa Barbara police haven’t made any arrests or found any victims in the case of a wrecked vehicle that was found Sunday along Arroyo Burro Creek, but were continuing to investigate the incident on Monday.

A jogger found the badly damaged car shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, and it appeared that someone crashed the vehicle and left the scene, since no victims were found in the area, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The vehicle had a broken windshield and police found blood at the scene, but a check with local hospitals and the registered owner in Carpinteria yielded nothing, Sgt. Eric Beecher told Noozhawk over the weekend.

Police believe the vehicle was heading down Las Positas Road at a high rate of speed.

Skid marks at the scene start before the T intersection at Las Positas and Cliff Drive, and go straight through, where the car hopped a curb and ended up on the side of the creek, according to Harwood.

The car was towed from the creek bank, and search-and-rescue crews were called in to conduct an additional search for possible victims on Sunday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .