Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Testify About Gang Activity During Injunction Trial

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 20, 2014 | 8:13 p.m.

The last week of testimony in the Santa Barbara gang-injunction trial focused on local law enforcement’s experience with gang crimes and the investigative process.

After several officers testified about specific incidents of assault, vandalism and witness intimidation, Assistant District Attorney Hilary Dozer called Santa Barbara police Sgt. Dave Henderson back to the stand to talk about two major investigations — Operation Gator Roll and Operation Falling Dawn — which targeted local gang members and associates.

He supervised the Gator Roll investigation, which lasted from September 2007 to October 2008.

Along with state and federal agencies, police served 71 arrest and search warrants throughout the tri-counties on Oct. 15, 2008, Henderson testified. Information from that investigation also led to arrests in the 2007 Lorenzo Carachure murder.

Henderson said police use major investigations and a variety of daily tactics to address gang violence, gang crimes and gang nuisance in Santa Barbara.

They have directed patrols aimed at specific areas and bike patrols that frequent the Eastside and Westside areas with higher concentrations of crime activity, he said.

Police use a gang-suppression team, plain car and plain-clothes officer surveillance, electronic monitoring and wiretapping, informants, undercover officers and help from other agencies.

With all of this, police can’t stop the gang activity from happening, Henderson said.

Police track gang incidents and gang-related incidents, which have an important distinction.

Gang incidents are tied to the gang itself, like someone yelling out “Westside” during a fight. Gang-related incidents can be anything, but it means a person involved has been identified by police as a gang member, active participant or associate.

Some people are required to register as a gang member as part of the California Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act, which is part of the Penal Code, but there are no restrictions that come with that, police testified.

Judge Colleen Sterne, who has the ultimate authority to grant or deny the proposed injunction, asked if Santa Barbara police keep some kind of roster for these locally registered gang members.

There’s a hard copy with the moniker and gang affiliation for each person, but police don’t regularly reference the list, according to testimony.

Under the proposed gang injunction, any named individuals would have restrictions within the proposed safety zones, which make up about a third of the city and include most of its parks.

Defense attorneys will start calling witnesses after the City Attorney’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Police Department representatives finish calling their witnesses.

The trial continues Wednesday in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 