Police: Woman Arrested for Disrupting Council Meeting

A well-known City Hall gadfly was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly disrupting a City Council meeting, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Kate Smith, who is a regular at many local government meetings, was taken into custody on suspicion of disrupting a public meeting and resisting a peace officer, said Sgt. Andy Feller.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at City Hall, where Smith was refusing to leave the podium, Feller said.

The microphone was shut off, and the meeting halted while officers tried to get Smith to leave, Feller said.

She was then taken into custody, and the meeting resumed.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.