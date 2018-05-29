Polish Up Pickin‘ at Ukulele Party

Del Rey, called “one of the best fingerpickers of this or any generation,” will lead a Ukulele Blues Party, 4 p.m. June 2, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

The workshop will focus on jugband and blues songs orchestrated for the ukulele, with playing and singing parts for several levels of player. Participants will work on getting that old-timey sound on the uke, with the right rhythm, chord positions and where to find the melody.

Parts of varying difficulty will be added for basic chords, strumming, picking and singing.

For basic level, players should be comfortable and confident with first-position chords and able to keep time while changing between them — by ear, without tabs.

Rey started playing guitar when she was four years old has tried to get a whole band onto her solo instrument from the beginning. Rags, blues and tunes of the early 20th century are her specialty, even as she writes new music to add to the tradition.

Rey has taught and played all over the world.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, 100 percent nonprofit and volunteer, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts, which host acoustic guitar players. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue.

For information, visit sbama.org.

— Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.