‘Polka Dot Alley’ Documentary Celebrates Spirit of Fiesta, and Its Dancers

Young flamenco dancers from Linda Vega Dance Studios have a starring role in Polka Dot Alley, a documentary movie that will be screened Wednesday at the Lobero Theatre.

The film — co-produced, filmed and edited by Christine Mallet and Randal Kazarian — features Talia Vestal, the 2014 Spirit of Fiesta, and her younger sister, Tatum. The Vestals have each served as Junior Spirit of Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days celebration. Neither has seen the documentary yet.

Polka Dot Alley promises to give an insightful look into the flamenco culture of Santa Barbara.

“They started filming in 2009, when I was in sixth grade,” Talia told Noozhawk. “I’m nervous to see the film, as it follows every aspect of flamenco dancing — including the early morning wake-ups and so much of what happens behind the scenes.

“But I’m also really excited. It’s going to give a great perspective on flamenco and Santa Barbara’s Fiesta.”

Polka Dot Alley will be playing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido. Tickets cost $24.

