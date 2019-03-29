Pixel Tracker

Polls Open to Public in WaterWise High School Video Contest

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | March 29, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Voting is underway for the 20th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest’s People’s Choice Award, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency has announced.

The contest challenged students throughout the county to produce fun, creative, 30-second videos that reinforce the importance of water conservation in the community. This year’s theme was A Day in the Life of a Water Saver.

Videos have been used previously as public service announcements on local television and in movie theaters.

There were 16 videos submitted by 51 students from seven schools including Bishop Garcia Diego, Dos Pueblos, Dunn, Ernest Righetti, Orcutt Academy, Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez Valley high schools.

The public is invited to view all 16 videos. Anyone with a YouTube or Gmail account can vote by “liking” their favorite videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2019hsvc. All votes must be submitted before the deadline of noon Friday, April 12.

“Watching the videos and voting is a unique way for the public to support the students’ efforts while also learning how to be more water wise,” said Fray Crease, county water agency manager.

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, judges from local water providers award the first, second, third place and honorable mention prizes ranging up to $1,000 to the awarded schools.

Students on the winning teams also receive cash prizes made possible by in-kind donations from sponsors, including Carollo Engineers, Dudek, Ewing Irrigation, All-Around Landscape Supply, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Splash n’ Dash Carwash, and NCM Movie Theatres.

The contest is funded by the Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency. Together, these agencies sponsor programs that promote water conservation and awareness in the county.

Visit waterwisesb.org to learn ways to maximize water efficiency, view the competing videos and vote for your favorites.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 

