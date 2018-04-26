Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:02 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Pomona College Glee Club Singing for Disaster Relief

By Elizabeth D. Champion for Pomona College Department of Music | April 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

As a part of its spring community outreach tour, the Pomona College Glee Club from Claremont will present a benefit concert of classical music for Thomas Fire relief, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. The 30-voice chamber ensemble will perform under the direction of Donna M. Di Grazia.

The choir has traveled throughout the U.S. and internationally, performing in small communities and high-profile venues such as the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The glee club brings a varied program to Trinity Episcopal Church, offering selections that span the 16th-21st centuries.

On the program will be Renaissance works by Byrd and Gibbons, 19th-century choral favorites by Brahms and Rheinberger, two spirituals arranged by William Dawson and Moses Hogan, and contemporary works by Elder and Ešenvalds.

In a recent conversation, Di Grazia shared what an opportunity it is to offer a series of benefit concerts this year.

“In this time when so many of our neighbors have experienced such devastation and loss, we are honored to be able to give a little of ourselves in
support of their recovery," she said.

"We are also very grateful to the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles and the local churches involved for partnering with us as we reach out to these communities,” she said

The 2018 Pomona College Glee Club tour schedule includes two other benefit concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ventura, and 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at St. John’s Cathedral in Los Angeles.

The ensemble will volunteer at The Midnight Mission on Skid Row in Los Angeles, serving lunch and participating in the Music With A Mission series in collaboration with Street Symphony.

For more information about Pomona College, visit www.pomona.edu.

—  Elizabeth D. Champion for Pomona College Department of Music.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 