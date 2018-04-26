Pomona College Glee Club Singing for Disaster Relief

As a part of its spring community outreach tour, the Pomona College Glee Club from Claremont will present a benefit concert of classical music for Thomas Fire relief, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. The 30-voice chamber ensemble will perform under the direction of Donna M. Di Grazia.

The choir has traveled throughout the U.S. and internationally, performing in small communities and high-profile venues such as the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The glee club brings a varied program to Trinity Episcopal Church, offering selections that span the 16th-21st centuries.

On the program will be Renaissance works by Byrd and Gibbons, 19th-century choral favorites by Brahms and Rheinberger, two spirituals arranged by William Dawson and Moses Hogan, and contemporary works by Elder and Ešenvalds.

In a recent conversation, Di Grazia shared what an opportunity it is to offer a series of benefit concerts this year.

“In this time when so many of our neighbors have experienced such devastation and loss, we are honored to be able to give a little of ourselves in

support of their recovery," she said.

"We are also very grateful to the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles and the local churches involved for partnering with us as we reach out to these communities,” she said

The 2018 Pomona College Glee Club tour schedule includes two other benefit concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ventura, and 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at St. John’s Cathedral in Los Angeles.

The ensemble will volunteer at The Midnight Mission on Skid Row in Los Angeles, serving lunch and participating in the Music With A Mission series in collaboration with Street Symphony.

For more information about Pomona College, visit www.pomona.edu.

— Elizabeth D. Champion for Pomona College Department of Music.