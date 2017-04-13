Poor Defense Contributes to Dos Pueblos Shutout Loss

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos boys baseball team fell 4-0 to Ventura in a Channel League matchup on Thursday at Ventura. It was the Chargers' second straight loss to the Cougars.

Darby Naughton started on the mound for the Chargers and gave up only two hits, but walks and errors led to Naughton being charged with four runs (one earned).

Dos Pueblos managed nine hits but couldn't get any runs on the board against Ventura's Blake Corsentino, who pitched a complete game. Davey Demeter, Colter Nisbet and Jed Donelan each had two hits.

With the loss, the Chargers fell to 2-3-1 in league play and 13-7-1 overall. Ventura is 3-0-1 in league. Dos Pueblos takes on rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday,

