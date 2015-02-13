Poorly Parked Truck Loses in Collision With Train

Bumper ripped off by slow-moving Amtrak Surfliner that had just left the station

A pickup truck had its front bumper ripped off by a train Friday night after being parked too close to the railroad tracks in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. north of the tracks near Anacapa Street in the Funk Zone.

The southbound Amtrak Surfliner passenger train had just departed the nearby station when it struck the front of the pickup, according to witnesses.

No injuries were reported, although witnesses told Noozhawk the pickup was occupied at the time.

A woman who was in the car reportedly said she thought the truck was going to get sucked underneath the train.

The incident occurred in an area where people regularly park near the tracks.

Police had few details on the incident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.