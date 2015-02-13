Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:15 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Poorly Parked Truck Loses in Collision With Train

Bumper ripped off by slow-moving Amtrak Surfliner that had just left the station

A pickup truck that was parked too close to the railroad tracks had its front bumper ripped off by an Amtrak train Friday night in Santa Barbara.
A pickup truck that was parked too close to the railroad tracks had its front bumper ripped off by an Amtrak train Friday night in Santa Barbara. (Brian Bothun photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 13, 2015 | 8:52 p.m.

A pickup truck had its front bumper ripped off by a train Friday night after being parked too close to the railroad tracks in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. north of the tracks near Anacapa Street in the Funk Zone.

The southbound Amtrak Surfliner passenger train had just departed the nearby station when it struck the front of the pickup, according to witnesses.

No injuries were reported, although witnesses told Noozhawk the pickup was occupied at the time.

A woman who was in the car reportedly said she thought the truck was going to get sucked underneath the train.

The incident occurred in an area where people regularly park near the tracks.

Police had few details on the incident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 