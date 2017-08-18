POP! BANG! POW! A Pop Art/Psychedelic Marvel

The community is invited to The Arts Fund Gallery's 2017 fun-raiser, POP! BANG! POW! 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at 205 Santa Barbara St.

From mentoring young art heroes to getting their word out through Funk Zone murals while maintaining the gallery art-cave, POP! BANG! POW! will help support The Arts Fund’s mission to bring the work of local artists to Santa Barbara County.

On the event lineup are: a pop art carnival with impossible games, magic, hypnosis by Maizarelda, silkscreening, music, suds and dogs; and Astronauts of Inner Space, a pop/psychedelic exhibit of abstract installations curated by James Van Arsdale.

For tickets to POP! BANG! POW!, visit https://nightout.com/events/popbangpow/tickets.

Since 1983, The Arts Fund has been dedicated to fostering the arts in Santa Barbra County. Its Community Gallery in the Funk Zone hosts guest curators from the area and exhibits the work of emerging and mid-career artists.

The Arts Fund's countywide Teen Arts Mentorship is influential in inspiring and developing Santa Barbara’s next generation of professional artists.

The Arts Fund spearheads efforts to make art thrive in the Funk Zone, coordinating the Art Walk and myriad projects of public art programming. To accomplish this, The Arts Fund depends on the generosity of the community.

— The Arts Fund.