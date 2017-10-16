Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:37 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Pop Culture Icon Bruce Campbell Coming to Metro Entertainment

By Robert Ficarra for Metro Entertainment | October 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell

Metro Entertainment in Santa Barbara invites the community to meet Bruce Campbell, actor, pop-culture icon and author, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 21 at 6 W. Anapamu St.

Campbell is the star of the Evil Dead film trilogy, the hit TV series Ash vs the Evil Dead, Burn Notice and Xena: Warrior Princess.

He is the author of three books, including his Hail to the Chin! Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor, which he will be signing at Metro Entertainment.

Campbell's role as Ash, the reluctant hero of the Evil Dead films, which include Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness, has garnered him a following of fans. He played lead roles on the hit series Ash vs the Evil Dead, Burn Notice, Jack of All Trades and The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.

He also played the beloved character of Autolycus, The King of Thieves on the TV series Xena: Warrior Princess.

Campbell has starred in a number of films such as Bubba Ho-Tep, My Name is Bruce, Darkman, Escape from LA, and the last two Spider-Man movies. Aside from acting, Campbell is also a successful director, producer and author.

This is Campbell's fourth appearance at Metro. Some 300 fans are expected to attend, Metro reports.

— Robert Ficarra for Metro Entertainment.

 
