Pop Legend Neil Sedaka to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Legendary pop singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka will perform his greatest hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

With nearly 60 years in the recording industry, Sedaka has seemingly done it all. He was one of the first teen pop sensations of the 1950s, a prolific songwriter in the ’60s, a bona fide superstar in the ’70s and he remains a constant force as a writer and performer, having sold millions of records while writing or co-writing more than 500 songs for himself or others.

Sedaka catapulted into stardom after Connie Francis recorded his “Stupid Cupid.” She then sang the theme song Sedaka had co-written with Howard Greenfield for the 1960 MGM spring break classic, “Where the Boys Are,” which would be her biggest hit.

Rhythm and blues stars Clyde McPhatter and LaVern Baker also scored hits with Sedaka’s songs. As a result, Sedaka was able to sign a contract with RCA as a writer and performer of his own material.

Sedaka soon recorded chart-toppers “The Diary,” “Oh! Carol,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Calendar Girl,” “Little Devil,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,” “Next Door to an Angel” and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.”

Sedaka’s extensive song catalog has become the soundtrack of his devoted fans’ lives.

