Pop-Rock, Video Trailblazer OK Go Coming to Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents OK Go, one of today’s most playful and tech-savvy bands, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Pop-rock pioneers OK Go are known as much for their ambitious single-take videos as their colorful songs. The L.A.-based band’s innovative work has been honored with three VMAs and the Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award.

Here It Goes Again, their video staged on a block of eight moving treadmills won a Grammy Award, and Time magazine ranked it among its 30 all-time best music videos.

For their Santa Barbara debut, OK Go will play along to their most iconic music videos, live scoring them in a family-friendly cinematic environment unlike a traditional rock show. The band will take questions from the audience and offer insight into their unique creative process.

OK Go's career includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, a major label split and establishment of a DIY trans-media mini-empire (Paracadute), collaborations with dance companies and tech giants, animators and Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA.

Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Tim Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) members have spent their careers in a steady state of transformation.

Released in fall 2014 via their own Paracadute/BMG, Hungry Ghosts is the band’s fourth full-length and the newest addition to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums.



Drawn from the same marching orders issued to big-hearted happiness creators as Queen, T. Rex, The Cars or Cheap Trick and a lifetime of mixed tapes exchanged by lifelong music fans, Hungry Ghosts is a reaffirmation of the sounds and ideas that brought the band together in the first place.

Building on (and deconstructing) 15 years of pop-rock smarts, musical friendship and band-of-the-future innovations, Hungry Ghosts offers melancholic fireworks (“The Writing’s On the Wall”), basement funk parties (“Turn Up The Radio”), IMAX-sized choruses (“The One Moment”) and space-age dance floor bangers (“I Won’t Let You Down”).



To accompany the music of Hungry Ghosts, OK Go released a selection of imaginative new videos, including a journey through an optical-illusion-filled warehouse for “The Writing’s On the Wall,” a dance performed on Honda’s UNI-CUB personal mobility devices for “I Won’t Let Your Down” and a display of zero-gravity acrobatics in moving aircraft for “Upside Down & Inside Out.”

Their latest video for “The One Moment” captures 325 events in literally one moment (4.2 seconds).



OK Go has been honored with a Grammy Award, three MTV Video Music Awards, a CLIO, three UK Music Video Awards, two WEBBY Awards, a spot in a Guggenheim installation, 10 Cannes Lions, and a Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award in the Visual Arts.

OK Go is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event Sponsors: Judy Wainwright & Jim Mitchell. Wine Sponsor: Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards. UCSB Arts & Lectures is supported by SAGE Publications.

Tickets are $45 for the general public ($30 tickets are sold out), and $15 for UCSB students with valid student ID. For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.