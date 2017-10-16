Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Pop-Rock, Video Trailblazer OK Go Coming to Campbell Hall

Band members will answer audience questions and talk about their creative process

OK Go presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.
OK Go presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. (Gus Powell)
By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | October 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents OK Go, one of today’s most playful and tech-savvy bands, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Pop-rock pioneers OK Go are known as much for their ambitious single-take videos as their colorful songs. The L.A.-based band’s innovative work has been honored with three VMAs and the Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award.

Here It Goes Again, their video staged on a block of eight moving treadmills won a Grammy Award, and Time magazine ranked it among its 30 all-time best music videos.

For their Santa Barbara debut, OK Go will play along to their most iconic music videos, live scoring them in a family-friendly cinematic environment unlike a traditional rock show. The band will take questions from the audience and offer insight into their unique creative process.

OK Go's career includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, a major label split and establishment of a DIY trans-media mini-empire (Paracadute), collaborations with dance companies and tech giants, animators and Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA.

Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Tim Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) members have spent their careers in a steady state of transformation.

Released in fall 2014 via their own Paracadute/BMG, Hungry Ghosts is the band’s fourth full-length and the newest addition to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums.
 
Drawn from the same marching orders issued to big-hearted happiness creators as Queen, T. Rex, The Cars or Cheap Trick and a lifetime of mixed tapes exchanged by lifelong music fans, Hungry Ghosts is a reaffirmation of the sounds and ideas that brought the band together in the first place.

Building on (and deconstructing) 15 years of pop-rock smarts, musical friendship and band-of-the-future innovations, Hungry Ghosts offers melancholic fireworks (“The Writing’s On the Wall”), basement funk parties (“Turn Up The Radio”), IMAX-sized choruses (“The One Moment”) and space-age dance floor bangers (“I Won’t Let You Down”).
 
To accompany the music of Hungry Ghosts, OK Go released a selection of imaginative new videos, including a journey through an optical-illusion-filled warehouse for “The Writing’s On the Wall,” a dance performed on Honda’s UNI-CUB personal mobility devices for “I Won’t Let Your Down” and a display of zero-gravity acrobatics in moving aircraft for “Upside Down & Inside Out.”

Their latest video for “The One Moment” captures 325 events in literally one moment (4.2 seconds).
 
OK Go has been honored with a Grammy Award, three MTV Video Music Awards, a CLIO, three UK Music Video Awards, two WEBBY Awards, a spot in a Guggenheim installation, 10 Cannes Lions, and a Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award in the Visual Arts.

OK Go is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event Sponsors: Judy Wainwright & Jim Mitchell. Wine Sponsor: Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards. UCSB Arts & Lectures is supported by SAGE Publications.

Tickets are $45 for the general public ($30 tickets are sold out), and $15 for UCSB students with valid student ID. For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 