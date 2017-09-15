Pop-up Gallery to Display Works by Argentinian Artist

Menelli Trading Company is a family-run business that sources natural stone, tile, wood and fair-trade goods for architects, designers and homeowners. The showroom is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. — Miles Carroll for Menelli Trading Company, Inc.

Valet, wine and hors d'oevres will be provided. The community is invited to attend the pop-up gallery and meet the artist in the Menelli Trading Company courtyard.

Dubroff's contemporary ethereal art was cultivated in the workshops of masters in painting, sculpture, calligraphy and handmade paper. Dubroff explores existential transformation with various mediums, including large canvases, cloth, handmade paper, oxidized metals and random objects.

Menelli Trading Company, Inc., a luxury tile, stone and wood flooring importer, will display artworks by Marta Dubroff of Argentina: Where Dreams Meet Mysteries and Hope Silences Fear, 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at 1080 Coast Village Road, Montecito.

