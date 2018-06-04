Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Poppy Store Popping Up in Montecito

By Stephanie Christofferson for Montecito Country Mart | April 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

California children's boutique Poppy will host a pop-up shop April 7-May 7 at the Montecito Country Mart, featuring a selected sample sale and an edited capsule collection of upscale children's brands.

A portion of the profits will go toward Montecito Union School District and Cold Spring School District.

Poppy also will host a series of family events on Saturdays throughout the month, including:

April 7: Pony rides, lemonade stands, ice cream cones with Rori's Artisanal Creamery
April 14: Featured brand: Blu Pony Vintage
May 5: Minnow Swim

Poppy Store is a baby and children's wear boutique with locations in Northern and Southern California. Poppy brand traditions are: luxury essentials, curated basics and stylish selections from the top international brands in pint-sized fashions.

Housed in the Brentwood Country Mart and the Marin Country Mart, Poppy offers clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, books and home wares for newborns to age 10.

Shoppers can browse handpicked selections from Belgian play clothes to Parisian party dresses, meet Poppy’s unofficial mascots, the society finches; and ride the vintage kiddie rides out front.

Poppy Store was founded by Jenny Belushi and Heather Whitney Rosenfield, two mothers who became friends and bonded over their young children and shared love of design.

In response to a need they found in shopping for their own kids, they decided to open the first Poppy Store at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, in February 2008.

— Stephanie Christofferson for Montecito Country Mart.

 

