Pop Up Film Festival Coming to Santa Barbara in January

The Pop Up Film Festival is coming to Santa Barbara. From noon to midnight on Jan. 23, seven controversial films will be shown at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The Pop Up festival appears wherever we feel needed. We are bound by no country, city or state. Next year we may be in Denver, Paris or even Prague. Our festival will be about Women's rights and the unlawful prosecution of local activist Joshua Braun of Horta Pharm.

We will be showing:

» Sharon Stone's new film, Femme, as seen on Piers Morgan on CNN, directed by local director Emmanuel Litier. This film includes local hero Barbara Marx Hubbard as well as Gloria Steinem and many others. This is a film about women’s rights and power. Click here to view the trailer.

» Blood Ganja, directed by local filmmaker Daniel Bollag, tells the story of the unlawful prosecution of Joshua Braun. Click here to view the trailer.

» A Womb with a View will be presented by local filmmaker Jennifer Miller. This is a story of 18 women who either by choice or consequence did not have children. Click here to view the trailer.

» Frank and Chip, a film by Dan Frank. This is the story of how an immigrant couple made it to the Olympics. Click here to view the trailer.

» No Burqas Behind Bars. Click here to view the trailer.

» Let There Be Light, a film in Hebrew with English subtitles. Award-winning Israeli director and recent local resident Meni Phillip tells the story about one woman's break from reality.

» Sinner, winner of the Venice Film Festival, Meni Phillip's tells the story of a young Jewish student caught up in a cycle of abuse. Click here to view the trailer.

Showtimes for Jan. 23 Festival

» 1 to 2 p.m. — Frank and Chip

» 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. — No Burqas Behind Bars

» 4 to 5 p.m. — Let There Be Light

» 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. — Sinner

» 6 to 7 p.m. — Blood Ganja

» 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Femme

» 9 to 9:30 p.m. — Femme Q&A

» 9:45 to 10:45 p.m. — A Womb with a View

— Daniel Bollag represents the Pop Up Film Festival.