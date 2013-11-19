Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Pop Up Film Festival Coming to Santa Barbara in January

By Daniel Bollag for the Pop Up Film Festival | November 19, 2013 | 9:15 a.m.

The Pop Up Film Festival is coming to Santa Barbara. From noon to midnight on Jan. 23, seven controversial films will be shown at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The Pop Up festival appears wherever we feel needed. We are bound by no country, city or state. Next year we may be in Denver, Paris or even Prague. Our festival will be about Women's rights and the unlawful prosecution of local activist Joshua Braun of Horta Pharm.

We will be showing:

» Sharon Stone's new film, Femme, as seen on Piers Morgan on CNN, directed by local director Emmanuel Litier. This film includes local hero Barbara Marx Hubbard as well as Gloria Steinem and many others. This is a film about women’s rights and power. Click here to view the trailer.

» Blood Ganja, directed by local filmmaker Daniel Bollag, tells the story of the unlawful prosecution of Joshua Braun. Click here to view the trailer.

» A Womb with a View will be presented by local filmmaker Jennifer Miller. This is a story of 18 women who either by choice or consequence did not have children. Click here to view the trailer.

» Frank and Chip, a film by Dan Frank. This is the story of how an immigrant couple made it to the Olympics. Click here to view the trailer.

» No Burqas Behind Bars. Click here to view the trailer.

» Let There Be Light, a film in Hebrew with English subtitles. Award-winning Israeli director and recent local resident Meni Phillip tells the story about one woman's break from reality.

» Sinner, winner of the Venice Film Festival, Meni Phillip's tells the story of a young Jewish student caught up in a cycle of abuse. Click here to view the trailer.

Showtimes for Jan. 23 Festival

» 1 to 2 p.m. — Frank and Chip
» 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. — No Burqas Behind Bars
» 4 to 5 p.m. — Let There Be Light
» 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. — Sinner
» 6 to 7 p.m. — Blood Ganja
» 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Femme
» 9 to 9:30 p.m. — Femme Q&A
» 9:45 to 10:45 p.m. — A Womb with a View

— Daniel Bollag represents the Pop Up Film Festival.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 