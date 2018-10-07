Pop-up Fine Art Highlights Works of Three Local Painters

Pop-up Fine Art, featuring Susan Griffin, Kim Snyder and Arturo Tello, will be presented at Gazebo Gardens, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at 1505 East Valley Road, Montecito.

“We love to support local businesses that offer premium products, which are mostly hand-made and derived from love,” the artists said.

Griffin has been a professional painter, art educator and chef for 40 years. She studied with Vern Wilson and Bert Collins. Griffin works in pastel, oil, gouache and charcoal. Her primary subjects are figural, animals, people, and still life.

Griffin’s work has been exhibited throughout Santa Barbara and is in a numbe of private collections.

Snyder studied at Santa Barbara City College and UCSB Extension in the late ’70s and early ’80s with teacher Robert Frame and others.

She also painted for artists including Mike Dolas, illustrator of the Golden Age of Illustration, offering paintings in her Carpinteria studio recording the picturesque surroundings in Santa Barbara County.

Tello owns the Palm Loft Gallery in Carpinteria. His art reflects his belief in the importance of preserving open spaces, which led him to help form the Oak Group.

Affiliated around the venerable Ray Strong, this group of landscape-painting friends works to celebrate and preserve the natural environment through their paintings.

— Kim Snyder for Pop-up Fine Art.