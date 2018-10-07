Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 4:32 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Pop-up Fine Art Highlights Works of Three Local Painters

Painting by Oak Group member Arturo Tello.
Painting by Oak Group member Arturo Tello. (Courtesy photo)
By Kim Snyder for Pop-up Fine Art | October 7, 2018 | 3:52 p.m.

Pop-up Fine Art, featuring Susan Griffin, Kim Snyder and Arturo Tello, will be presented at Gazebo Gardens, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at 1505 East Valley Road, Montecito.

“We love to support local businesses that offer premium products, which are mostly hand-made and derived from love,” the artists said.

Griffin has been a professional painter, art educator and chef for 40 years. She studied with Vern Wilson and Bert Collins. Griffin works in pastel, oil, gouache and charcoal. Her primary subjects are figural, animals, people, and still life.

Griffin’s work has been exhibited throughout Santa Barbara and is in a numbe of private collections.

Snyder studied at Santa Barbara City College and UCSB Extension in the late ’70s and early ’80s with teacher Robert Frame and others.

She also painted for artists including Mike Dolas, illustrator of the Golden Age of Illustration, offering paintings in her Carpinteria studio recording the picturesque surroundings in Santa Barbara County.

Tello owns the Palm Loft Gallery in Carpinteria. His art reflects his belief in the importance of preserving open spaces, which led him to help form the Oak Group.

Affiliated around the venerable Ray Strong, this group of landscape-painting friends works to celebrate and preserve the natural environment through their paintings.

— Kim Snyder for Pop-up Fine Art.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 