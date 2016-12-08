Shop Local, With Purpose, at Holiday Pop-Up Market

The Pure Purpose Holiday Market is a pop-up market that aims to promote local and purpose-driven shopping. It will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Pure Order Brewing Co., 410 N Quarantina St., Santa Barbara.

The concept was created by CozDrvn, a Santa Barbara-based resource for those seeking an ethical and sustainable lifestyle, highlighting brands, news and designers who embody purpose beyond profit. Pure Order Brewing Co. collaborated with CozDrvn and will be co hosting the event. In addition to the pop-up market, there will be live music, food and a raffle.

Vendors participating in the market either have social impact built into their model or have agreed to contribute a percentage of their sales to a local community nonprofit organization. Vendors include Sseko Designs, Parker Clay International, Vega Coffee, Because of Hope, Blue Planet Eyewear, Rising International, and The Charity Wrap, among others.

Local artist Kris Simeon will play music from 2-5 p.m., Blue Owl will be serving food from 3-6 p.m., and Pure Order will be pouring beer all afternoon.

There raffle will be for a certificate for a 6-week Jenny Schatzle Program (a $375 value). Raffle tickets are $5 with all proceeds going directly to Women’s Economic Ventures, providing self-employment training, consulting and loans that enable local enterprises to flourish.

As CozDrvn founder Molika Oum said: “We want consumers to think about who benefits from the money they spend on their holiday shopping. We love giving gifts, and by shopping at businesses that care about the environment and the people that make their products, we can extend the impact of our spending to support causes we care about.”

James Burge, Pure Order owner and brewmaster, said: “At Pure Order, we pride ourselves on staying local and love to support local businesses and charities, and that is why this event is important to us. Come by, have a pint, and get all of your holiday shopping done in one place and all for a good cause.”

