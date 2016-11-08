Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:25 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Pop-up Performance Kicks Off Shakespeare at Art Museum

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | November 8, 2016 | 9:39 a.m.

In celebration of the 400th-anniversary year of Shakespeare’s death, Lit Moon Theatre Company, the Bitola (Macedonia) National Theatre, Westmont College, and Shakespeare’s Globe London have partnered to present a weekend festival showcasing the Bard’s achievements on stage, page, and screen.

The festival, [email protected]00.SantaBarbara, kicks off from 5-7:45 p.m. Nov. 17 with a takeover of both the interior and exterior of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., including the galleries, Mary Craig Auditorium, and the façade of the museum’s building.

Featured are new short plays and performance pieces inspired by Shakespeare’s sonnets—interpreted by the Santa Bitola Theatre Company, a combined group of artists from Lit Moon and Bitola formed in 2015.

There also will be selected films from The Complete Walk, a project presented by Shakespeare’s Globe in London in April of this year. It ncluded 37 films, each exploring one of Shakespeare’s plays, on screens spanning the iconic 2.5 mile stretch from Westminster Bridge to Tower Bridge over two days.

The screenings at SBMA represent the U.S. premiere of this extraordinary venture. In Santa Barbara, [email protected] festival continues through Nov. 20 with live performances, talks and films at Westmont College and the Sunken Gardens at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

— Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 