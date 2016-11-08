Pop-up Performance Kicks Off Shakespeare at Art Museum

In celebration of the 400th-anniversary year of Shakespeare’s death, Lit Moon Theatre Company, the Bitola (Macedonia) National Theatre, Westmont College, and Shakespeare’s Globe London have partnered to present a weekend festival showcasing the Bard’s achievements on stage, page, and screen.

The festival, [email protected]00.SantaBarbara, kicks off from 5-7:45 p.m. Nov. 17 with a takeover of both the interior and exterior of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., including the galleries, Mary Craig Auditorium, and the façade of the museum’s building.

Featured are new short plays and performance pieces inspired by Shakespeare’s sonnets—interpreted by the Santa Bitola Theatre Company, a combined group of artists from Lit Moon and Bitola formed in 2015.

There also will be selected films from The Complete Walk, a project presented by Shakespeare’s Globe in London in April of this year. It ncluded 37 films, each exploring one of Shakespeare’s plays, on screens spanning the iconic 2.5 mile stretch from Westminster Bridge to Tower Bridge over two days.

The screenings at SBMA represent the U.S. premiere of this extraordinary venture. In Santa Barbara, [email protected] festival continues through Nov. 20 with live performances, talks and films at Westmont College and the Sunken Gardens at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

— Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.