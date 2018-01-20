Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Portable Solar-Powered Generators Donated for First Responders

By Samantha Silverman for Energy Equality for All | January 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Energy Equality for All, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit, is supplying local emergency responders with portable solar-powered energy generators to support the ongoing recovery efforts in Montecito.

“We are devastated by the damage and loss of life from the fires and mud-slides which hit our community. When disaster hits, we are all one community," said Mark Harris, president of Energy Equality For All.

"Experts believe the increasing frequency and force of weather-related events globally is due in large part to climate change, caused by global warming. This is likely to be a continued trend in our futures, unless we address the issue straight-on,” he said.

Energy Equality for All provides renewable energy generators and storage systems for disaster preparedness and response. It is developing innovative K-12 educational materials addressing climate change and what needs to be done to mitigate its impact.

Energy Equality for All said its flagship project provided 65 RIVER solar-powered energy generators from Ecoflow Tech to first responder and medical clinics in Puerto Rico.



 
