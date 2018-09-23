Portia Sherman and Ella Gray Win AVP First Tournament Title at East Beach

Beach Volleyball

Portia Sherman raced back to Santa Barbara from an indoor tournament in Clovis with the Dos Pueblos team and won a division title at the AVP First beach volleyball event at East Beach on Sunday.

Sherman and Ella Gray of Redondo Beach won the 16-under girls title, beating Ava Cole and Taylor Wilson of San Marcos in the final 21-15, 19-21, 15-10.

The third-place match was won by Anika Huelskamp of Oxnard and Olivia Sletten of Oaks Christian over Erin Curtis and Natalie Flint of Dos Pueblos.

