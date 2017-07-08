Portia Sherman-Erin Curtis Finish as Runners-up at Pismo Beach Youth VB Tourney

Beach Volleyball

The local youth girls beach volleyball team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis finished second in the 14-under Division at the California Beach Volleyball Association’s Dig Magazine Youth Tournament on Saturday at Pismo Beach.

Both 13 years old, Sherman and Curtis fell in the final against twin sisters Caroline and Elizabeth O’Shea, 14, of San Monica, 21-8.

Sherman and Curtis went 7-1 in their second tournament together. They finished third in a Pismo Beach event last month.

“I was proud of how the girls competed against more experience players,” said Ann Sherman, coach of the team and Portia’s mom. “This was a very good learning experience for Portia and Erin.”

Sherman and Curtis are entering the 8th grade at Goleta Valley Junior High. The girls are trained by local beach volleyball professional and Dos Pueblos alum Katie Spieler.

