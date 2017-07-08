Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Beach Volleyball

Portia Sherman-Erin Curtis Finish as Runners-up at Pismo Beach Youth VB Tourney

Portia Sherman, left, and Erin Clark reached the final of the 14-under division at the Dig Magazine Youth Beach Volleyball Tournament in Pismo Beach. Click to view larger
Portia Sherman, left, and Erin Clark reached the final of the 14-under division at the Dig Magazine Youth Beach Volleyball Tournament in Pismo Beach. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 8, 2017 | 4:33 p.m.

The local youth girls beach volleyball team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis finished second in the 14-under Division at the California Beach Volleyball Association’s Dig Magazine Youth Tournament on Saturday at Pismo Beach.

Both 13 years old, Sherman and Curtis fell in the final against twin sisters Caroline and Elizabeth O’Shea, 14, of San Monica, 21-8.

Sherman and Curtis went 7-1 in their second tournament together. They finished third in a Pismo Beach event last month.

“I was proud of how the girls competed against more experience players,” said Ann Sherman, coach of the team and Portia’s mom. “This was a very good learning experience for Portia and Erin.”

Sherman and Curtis are entering the 8th grade at Goleta Valley Junior High. The girls are trained by local beach volleyball professional and Dos Pueblos alum Katie Spieler.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports.

