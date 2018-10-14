Portia Sherman Wins Her Second AVP First Beach Tournament

Beach Volleyball

Dos Pueblos freshman Portia Sherman won her second AVP First beach volleyball tournament on Sunday, combining with Oxnard's Anika Huelskamp to defeat Ava Cole of San Marcos and Ashley Johnson of Nordhoff, 21-17, 21-16, in the final at East Beach.

Sherman and Huelskamp went undefeated in the 16-under division.

Sherman will be playing for the Dos Pueblos indoor team in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs on Thursday. The Chargers face Buena.

All the participating teams in the AVP Next tournament were from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The third-place medals went to Natali Flint of Dos Pueblos and Schea Delaney of Marymount Middle School.