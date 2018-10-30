Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Portrait of Paso Pacifico Introduces Biodiversity Nonprofit to Santa Barbara Residents

By Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico | October 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Ventura-based nonprofit Paso Pacifico is well-known in Nicaragua where a majority of its work takes place, but much of the Santa Barbara community is unfamiliar with this biodiversity conservation group.

To better acquaint the local community, Paso Pacifico invited a group of about 50 people to attend A Portrait of Paso Pacifico in Santa Barbara. The recent event was hosted by local environmental conservation activists Joel and Visanti Fithian.

Guests were treated to a photography tour that told a story of Paso Pacifico’s various projects, as well as photos from Nicaraguan photographer Richard Leonardi, who attended and discussed his work with the group.

Dr. Otterstrom also addressed the group of environmental enthusiasts and stressed the connectivity between Nicaraguan biodiversity and the local wildlife here in Santa Barbara.

“People might wonder why they should care about wildlife in Nicaragua,” Otterstrom said. “The reality is that we have one planet, and it’s much more connected than you might think.

“We learned recently that the whales that travel just off the Channel Islands are the same whales found in Central America. They aren’t only the whales from Alaska as previously thought.

“And we track birds both here and in Central America, and we’ve studied feathers that show the same birds that overwinter in Nicaragua nest and breed right here in the Southwestern U.S.”

To learn more about Paso Pacifico and its work on the Central Coast and in Central America, visit pasopacifico.org.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.

 

