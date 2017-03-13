Grandparent Portraits Link Young Artists to Roots

A range of media was used to create more than 400 works by local public school students

More than 150 portraits of grandparents in a variety of media will be displayed April 2–29 in the downtown Santa Barbara Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The works were selected from 400-plus submissions from most of the local public junior and senior high school art classes to be part of the fourth biennial Grandparent Portrait Show, sponsored by the Student Art Fund.

Under the guidance of their art teachers, young artists created portraits for consideration in media ranging from paintings in watercolors or acrylics, to drawings in ink, pencil or charcoal; photography; collages; mixed media; and clay sculptures.

The Grandparent Portrait Project connects students with their family roots and pride. Having students focus on the faces of their grandparents is a way of strengthening those connections, and possibly, of inspiring students with the hopes and aspirations these grandparent figures have for them.

The portraits can be viewed 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

A reception for the students and their families will be held on April 7 when 11 awards will be presented.

Student Art Fund volunteers framed the two-dimensional works with frames donated by Ty Warner.

Other major sponsors of the exhibition are Santa Barbara Beautiful and the Community Arts Grant program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Award sponsors are Santa Barbara Art Association Best of Show, American Riviera Bank, Audie Love Award, Bonnie Hill Award, Channel City Camera Club, Foose Designs, Gwen Taylor Dawson, Kovacs Family, La Arcada Plaza, Thomas and Willa Mann, and Worldwide Pictures.

— Sally Hamilton for The Student Art Fund.