Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Grandparent Portraits Link Young Artists to Roots

A range of media was used to create more than 400 works by local public school students

Grandparent Portrait Show at downtown Santa Barbara Library in April.
Grandparent Portrait Show at downtown Santa Barbara Library in April. (Student Art Fund)
By Sally Hamilton for The Student Art Fund | March 13, 2017 | 1:44 p.m.

More than 150 portraits of grandparents in a variety of media will be displayed April 2–29 in the downtown Santa Barbara Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The works were selected from 400-plus submissions from most of the local public junior and senior high school art classes to be part of the fourth biennial Grandparent Portrait Show, sponsored by the Student Art Fund.

Under the guidance of their art teachers, young artists created portraits for consideration in media ranging from paintings in watercolors or acrylics, to drawings in ink, pencil or charcoal; photography; collages; mixed media; and clay sculptures.

The Grandparent Portrait Project connects students with their family roots and pride. Having students focus on the faces of their grandparents is a way of strengthening those connections, and possibly, of inspiring students with the hopes and aspirations these grandparent figures have for them.

The portraits can be viewed 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

A reception for the students and their families will be held on April 7 when 11 awards will be presented.

Student Art Fund volunteers framed the two-dimensional works with frames donated by Ty Warner.

Other major sponsors of the exhibition are Santa Barbara Beautiful and the Community Arts Grant program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Award sponsors are Santa Barbara Art Association Best of Show, American Riviera Bank, Audie Love Award, Bonnie Hill Award, Channel City Camera Club, Foose Designs, Gwen Taylor Dawson,  Kovacs Family, La Arcada Plaza, Thomas and Willa Mann, and Worldwide Pictures.

— Sally Hamilton for The Student Art Fund.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 