P.O.S.E. Cruise Honors Learning Specialists

With dolphins cavorting off the bow of the Channel Cat and spectacular Santa Barbara weather, Parents of Special Education (P.O.S.E.) treated professionals working with special-needs children to a cruise Monday.
The annual luncheon honored 100 specialists and aides working with children, up to age 5, for the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The attendees boarded the luxury catamaran, whose crew and time was graciously donated by its owner, for a two-hour cruise.
Parents and care providers with children in the program served Italian fare, provided by Montecito’s Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria, in gratitude to the skilled professionals who work with their children daily.