Arson Suspected as Cause of Fire at Santa Barbara Mission

A fire that appeared to be deliberately set caused an estimated $5,000 damage at the Santa Barbara Mission on Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the mission, at 2201 Laguna St., at about 10 a.m., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

He said firefighters discovered evidence of an intentional fire in a building behind the mission.

An investigator was called in to search for the cause.

Few other details about the incident were being released pending completion of the investigation, Mercado said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The mission, established on Dec. 4, 1786, is one of Santa Barbara’s most visited cultural and historic landmarks. It is the 10th of 21 California missions founded by Spanish Franciscans and is known as the “Queen of the Missions.”

