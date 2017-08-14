Chance of Drizzle in Santa Barbara County’s South Coast Forecast

Summery temperatures will give way this week to foggy weather and a chance of drizzle along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Patchy rain is forecast to be developing on Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of light rain is projected to stop Tuesday afternoon, but low clouds and fog are expected to linger.

“The heavy marine layer could cause some drizzle overnight, then it should be sunny,” said Bonnie Bartling, weather specialist at the National Weather Service at the Oxnard office.

Daytime temperature highs are predicted in the mid-60s to mid-70s on Tuesday.

Skies will remain mostly clear Tuesday night, then overnight clouds and fog are forecast. Nighttime temperatures this week are expected to hit the 50s and low 60s.

Low clouds and fog are expected in the mornings on the South Coast all week, with sunny afternoons reaching the 70s and low-80s by Thursday.

The average high in August in Santa Barbara is 77 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

