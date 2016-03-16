Possible Drowning Reported at Santa Barbara Motel

Firefighters and paramedics perform CPR before taking victim to hospital

Santa Barbara city firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a possible drowning at downtown motel.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the La Quinta Inn at 1601 State St., and found the victim unresponsive, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on the victim, who was then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via AMR ambulance.

Santa Barbara police also were called to the scene, de Ponce said.

Official information on the victim and his condition was was not immediately available.

However, witnesses at the scene told Noozhawk the victim was an elderly tourist from England.

