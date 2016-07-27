False Alarm After Multiple Agencies Respond to Possible Drowning South of Carpinteria

Fire and law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a possible drowning in the area of Bates Beach south of Carpinteria Wednesday afternoon but the call was a false alarm.

Personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and county sheriff’s department headed to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The call was reported at the north end of Bates Beach, near the pier, and responding authorities searched the area attempting to locate the person, Montecito Fire public information officer Jackie Jenkins said.

She said at the time that some responders were having trouble accessing the beach because of the tide.

"There was an erroneous report of a dead body floating in the water," sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Responders eventually located the person who was uninjured and appeared to be intoxicated, she said.

The man picked up a piece of driftwood and sheriff's deputies were called over to assist, she said. The man walked away and was not located.

Jenkins said that the call was probably a miscommunication, after learning that authorities found the patient and soon after canceled the responding ambulance.

No further details were available.

