Tests Show No Ebola in Santa Barbara County Patient Monitored After Returning From Africa

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | March 22, 2015 | 9:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara County thought it could be experiencing its first Ebola case, but public health officials say the patient's test results and clinical evaluation confirm she does not have Ebola. 

The county monitors people who return from any of the countries in Africa experiencing an Ebola epidemic, and people are cleared after 21 days if they don’t develop symptoms, according to Susan Klein-Rothschild, the county’s deputy director of community health. 

One of these individuals, an unidentified woman, developed a fever Sunday and “displayed signs of illness,” so the county took precautions and transported her to an assessment hospital in the Los Angeles area, Klein-Rothschild said.

The county confirmation that this patient didn't have Ebola on Monday morning. The American Medical Response Infectious Disease Response Team transported the patient to LA and the patient's condition improved since hospitalization on Sunday, Klein-Rothschild said. 

The patient doesn't show signs of fever or illness and will be discharged from the hospital Monday. All test results were in normal ranges, Klein-Rothschild said. 

The potential Ebola virus incubation period is 21 days long, and the county Public Health Department has a screening interview process and monitors for symptoms multiple times of day.

 

“While this is a low-risk situation and highly unlikely to be Ebola, after conferring with the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control, a decision was made to take all precautionary measures and transport the patient to the hospital for observation, close monitoring, testing and implementation of full infection-control measures,” Klein-Rothschild said in a statement Sunday night.

Public health staff isolated the patient immediately after symptoms developed, coordinated with state and federal agencies, and planned for blood specimen testing for Ebola, she said.

Any close contacts to the woman have been identified and notified, and the Public Health Department said “there is no risk to the community.”

No other information about the woman is expected to be released.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli

