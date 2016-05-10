Possible Explosive Device Investigated Inside Lompoc Home

A possible explosive device inside a residence on the 300 block of South B Street led to the arrest of a man on multiple charges in Lompoc on Tuesday.

The incident began at 9 a.m. as law enforcement members conducted a probation search at the residence, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was on scene, he added at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Lompoc police asked people to stay away from the area of B Street from Cypress Avenue to Olive Avenue and Hickory Avenue from A Street to C Street due to the ongoing investigation.

The suspicious objects ended up being pipes and an inert grenade, with authorities determining the items were safe before police left the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m., Martin said. Police also located bullets at the residence, Martin added.

"After a thorough search of the residence, additional contraband was found, including an inert military hand grenade, ammunition, a homemade “zip” gun, capable of firing the loaded shotgun shell, and Outlaw Motorcycle Gang indicia," the Sheriff's Department said.

One person, Gregory Jensen, 55, was arrested for a probation violation plus suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, being a felon in possession of a firearm and manufacturing or possessing a zip gun. Authorities also will ask the District Attorney's Office to include being a gang member in possession of a replica grenade and a gang enhancement.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.