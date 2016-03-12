1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito

Single-vehicle wreck near San Ysidro Road freeway entrance ramp and Jameson Lane, backs up freeway traffic for hours

One person was killed and another was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Montecito, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The wreck occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of the San Ysidro Road entrance ramp across from the Miramar Hotel property, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A Honda Accord was traveling south at about 65 mph when it drifted off the roadway and slammed into a palm tree in the landscaped area between Highway 101 and South Jameson Lane, fire Battalion Chief Todd Edwards told Noozhawk.

An elderly couple was in the vehicle, Edwards said, and both suffered major injuries.

The 73-year-old female passenger who was in in the front seat of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, while the 75-year-old male driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Both had to be extricated from the vehicle, which caught fire after the crash.

The victims’ names were not released pending notification of relatives.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.

The right freeway lane was shut down through the area, causing a back-up for southbound Highway 101 traffic for hours afterward.

South Jameson Lane also was closed.

