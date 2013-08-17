Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Motorcycle Crash Kills 1, Injures Another in Santa Barbara

Accident occurred on Miramonte Drive in the Carrillo Hill area late Saturday

Emergency personnel scour the scene late Saturday after a fatal motorcycle accident on Carrillo Hill in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers photo)

One person was killed and another was injured late Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Carrillo Hill, according to Santa Barbara police.

The accident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Miramonte Drive, near the intersection with Carrillo Street, Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

Roadways in the area were blocked off for a time to allow investigators to do their work, he said.

McCaffrey said the male driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and suffered major head trauma. He was declared dead at the scene.

A female passenger was less seriously injured, McCaffrey said, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man who was killed was a longtime local resident, McCaffrey said, but his name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The female passenger had been drinking, but the coroner will have to determine whether the driver was under the influence, McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey said he did not know what direction the motorcycle was traveling when it crashed.

