Motorcycle Crash Kills 1, Injures Another in Santa Barbara

One person was killed and another was injured late Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Carrillo Hill, according to Santa Barbara police.

The accident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Miramonte Drive, near the intersection with Carrillo Street, Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

Roadways in the area were blocked off for a time to allow investigators to do their work, he said.

McCaffrey said the male driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and suffered major head trauma. He was declared dead at the scene.

A female passenger was less seriously injured, McCaffrey said, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man who was killed was a longtime local resident, McCaffrey said, but his name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The female passenger had been drinking, but the coroner will have to determine whether the driver was under the influence, McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey said he did not know what direction the motorcycle was traveling when it crashed.

