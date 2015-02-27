Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Homeless Man Found Slain on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Victim's bloody body was discovered Friday in a building alcove at Quarantina and Yanonali streets

Santa Barbara police were investigating a homicide on the city’s Eastside on Friday. The bloody body of a 40-year-old homeless man was found at Yanonali and Quarantina streets.
Santa Barbara police were investigating a homicide on the city's Eastside on Friday. The bloody body of a 40-year-old homeless man was found at Yanonali and Quarantina streets.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:07 p.m. | February 27, 2015 | 8:09 a.m.

The bloody body of a 40-year-old homeless man was found Friday just off an Eastside street, and Santa Barbara Police Department investigators have confirmed he was a homicide victim.

Officers were called out shortly before 7 a.m. to Quarantina and Yanonali streets after the body was reported by an employee of a business in the area, said Sgt. Riley Harwood​.

The remains were found in an alcove, up against a building owned by Marborg Industries, in an area frequented by transients, Lt. Brent​ Mandrell said.

The victim has been identified, Harwood said, but his name was being withheld while the investigation was continuing.

Harwood said the man definitely was a homicide victim, and "the manner appears to have been violent."

Blood was visible on the building wall at the crime scene, and around the victim's body.

The cause of death had not been determined, Harwood told Noozhawk in the early afternoon.

Crime-scene investigators from the state Department of Justice were on scene and assisting on the case.

A passerby reported the body to a Marborg employee, who called police, Harwood said, adding that investigators were still trying to locate the passerby.

Investigators confer at the scene of a homicide in Santa Barbara on Friday. A 40-year-old homeless man was found dead near Yanonali and Quarantina streets. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Harwood noted that homeless people sometimes camp in the location where the body was found.

Police have no suspects in the slaying, and it was unclear when the man died, Harwood said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Andy Hill at 805.897.3716 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk Staff Writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Santa Barbara police were investigating a homicide on the city's Eastside on Friday. The bloody body of a 40-year-old homeless man is hidden by the shrubbery in this photo. (Urban Hikers photo)

