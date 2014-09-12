Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:43 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

After Search, Report of Possible Missing Swimmer at Arroyo Burro Beach Determined False Alarm

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | September 12, 2014 | 4:59 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews and water rescue teams responded to Arroyo Burro Beach Park on Friday afternoon to reports of a possible missing swimmer shortly before 4:30 p.m., but the incident was later determined to be a false alarm.

There were conflicting witness accounts over the man's general description, and a 30-minute search of the area didn't find anyone in distress in the water, County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said.

Authorities determined it was a false alarm around 5:15 p.m. and called off the search.

The swimmer was reportedly last seen in the water between the surf line and the buoys near the Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach restaurant, swimming with two dogs, according to radio traffic. 

The dogs came to shore, but the person hasn’t been seen, according to radio traffic.

It appears someone swam out with their dogs and went past the area the dogs were comfortable, then the two dogs returned to shore and started barking, Eliason said.

Santa Barbara county and city fire crews searched for a possible missing swimmer Friday afternoon. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

There was a coordinated search for about 30 minutes, including the county helicopter, rescue boarders from Santa Barbara, a rescue swimmer, a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat, County Fire jet skis and people searching from the nearby hillside looking out over the water, he said.

A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched out of Los Angeles but got called off, he added. 

Because neither witness could more accurately describe what the man looked like — both said he was tall and thin — authorities didn't have enough to go on, Eliason said.

He said the search could serve as a teaching moment for others who might find themselves in a similar situation where something is amiss.

"Try to pick some article of clothing to remember," Eliason said.

Authorities were doing traffic control at the beach’s parking lot for the responding fire engines, but cleared the area by 6 p.m.

Noozhawk reporter Gina Potthoff contributed to this story.  

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

