Possible Mountain Lion Sighting at Lake Los Carneros

Goleta residents are being urged to use caution at Lake Los Carneros after a possible mountain lion sighting on Wednesday.

“We are working with Fish and Game to verify the information,” said Valerie Kushnerov, public information officer for the city of Goleta. “We are urging residents to use caution while in this area, particularly with kids and pets.”

The city activated its public-notification system to alert residents by automated phone calls of the possible sighting.

Details on the sighting were not immediately available.

Lake Los Carneros is a 135-acre, largely undeveloped park at Los Carneros Road and Calle Real. It is popular with walkers, and people with children and pets.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion at the park is urged to alert the Sheriff’s Department by calling 911.

