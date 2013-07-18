Possible Shark Sighting Closes Vandenberg, County Beaches

A possible shark sighting Thursday forced the closure of beaches at Vandenberg Air Force Base as well as nearby Santa Barbara County beaches.

Closure signs went up at Wall and Minuteman base beaches after Vandenberg received an alert from authorities that a shark may have been spotted by someone in Guadalupe, a base spokeswoman told Noozhawk.

The base’s third beach, Surf, was already closed due to a spike in access violations during the western snowy plover breeding season.

The spokeswoman said the shark was not seen on Vandenberg’s beaches, but she could not provide any information about when or exactly where a shark was seen.

Standard protocol calls for the beaches to be closed for 48 to 72 hours after a possible shark sighting, she said.

