Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Possible Suicide Reported at Cold Springs Bridge

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | July 8, 2013 | 11:22 a.m.

Investigators were trying to determine the circumstances leading to the death of a man whose body was discovered over the weekend beneath the Cold Springs Bridge, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The body of Gilbert Hererra, 47, of Santa Barbara, was found by the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team  at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Kelly Hoover, department spokeswoman.

On Saturday evening, “the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a person may have jumped off Cold Springs Bridge,” Hoover said.  A missing persons report was filed and due to darkness, a search was not conducted until Sunday morning.

Hererra’s car, found near Cold Springs Bridge, had been towed by California Highway Patrol and he had not been seen by family members in several days, Hoover said.

It’s unclear how the man was able to scale the suicide barrier that lines the bridge.

The apparent suicide was at least the second since the barriers were completed early last year. A 30-year-old Santa Monica man took his life by jumping from the span last September.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 