Possible Suicide Reported at Cold Springs Bridge

Investigators were trying to determine the circumstances leading to the death of a man whose body was discovered over the weekend beneath the Cold Springs Bridge, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The body of Gilbert Hererra, 47, of Santa Barbara, was found by the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Kelly Hoover, department spokeswoman.

On Saturday evening, “the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a person may have jumped off Cold Springs Bridge,” Hoover said. A missing persons report was filed and due to darkness, a search was not conducted until Sunday morning.

Hererra’s car, found near Cold Springs Bridge, had been towed by California Highway Patrol and he had not been seen by family members in several days, Hoover said.

It’s unclear how the man was able to scale the suicide barrier that lines the bridge.

The apparent suicide was at least the second since the barriers were completed early last year. A 30-year-old Santa Monica man took his life by jumping from the span last September.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

