Local News

Fatal Shooting on Santa Barbara’s Westside Believed to Be Suicide

Victim was found dead in backyard of home on 700 block of West Anapamu Street

West Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara was blocked off Wednesday afternoon following a possibly fatal shooting. Click to view larger
West Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara was blocked off Wednesday afternoon following a possibly fatal shooting. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:28 p.m. | October 11, 2017 | 12:57 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a shooting on the Westside in Santa Barbara, which police later said they are investigating as a suicide.

The incident on the 700 block of West Anapamu Street was reported to 9-1-1 dispatchers at about 12:45 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, was found deceased in the backyard of a home, said Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

It appeared he killed himself with a shotgun, Wagner said, adding that a weapon was recovered.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office were dispatched to the scene.

Anapamu Street was blocked off for about two hours between Chino Street and Mercedes Lane while police were investigating.

Noozhawk Staff Writer Brooke Holland reported from the scene.

Noozhawk Staff Writer Brooke Holland reported from the scene.

Santa Barbara police investigators on scene on the 700 block of West Anapamu Street where a shooting, possibly fatal, occcurred Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police investigators on scene on the 700 block of West Anapamu Street where a shooting, possibly fatal, occcurred Wednesday afternoon. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
