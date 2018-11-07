Wednesday, November 7 , 2018, 9:23 am | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Post Players Combine for 50 Points to League Westmont Women Past Cal Lutheran

Iyree Jarrett Click to view larger
Westmont’s Iyree Jarrett drives past a Cal Lutheran defender to score two of her 11 points. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | November 7, 2018 | 12:21 a.m.

Freshmen post players Sydney Brown and Kaitlin Larson exploded for 25 points each as Westmont opened the 2018-19 campaign with an 80-60 win over the Regals of California Lutheran. Brown also pulled down 15 board to record her first collegiate double-double. Larson nearly did the same, tallying nine rebounds.

Westmont had a slow start to the game, falling behind 14-5 in the first five minutes. By the end of the first quarter, however, the Warriors had nearly made up the difference. Iyree Jarrett, also a freshman, scored on a layup with six seconds remaining in the opening frame to cut the deficit to 17-16. Jarrett accounted for 11 of the Warrior's points while notching five rebounds and dishing out four assists.

"I thought tonight was a great opening game for a number of reasons," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "One was that Cal Lu came out firing on all cylinders and came at us. I thought that was good for us. They got a pretty big lead on us and put us in a position where we had to respond, especially on the defensive end of the floor. As young as we are, they were running new stuff we hadn't defended before. We were able to make some adjustments and I think that helped."

After surrendering the first five points of the second quarter, Westmont scored the next seven points on layups by Jarret and Brown and a three-point dagger by Taylor Rarick. The result was Westmont's first lead (23-22, with 6:13 showing on the clock), since Larson scored on the game's first basket, 14 seconds into the contest.

Once again, the Regals rallied, establishing a five-point advantage which they maintained over the next three and one-half minutes. Down 34-27, with 2:37 before intermission, Westmont went on a 10-0 run to take a 37-34 lead into the locker room. Larson scored twice to start the run, followed by field goals by Jarrett, Maud Ranger and Brown.

"Offensively, we were able to find our rhythm with our inside game," explained Moore. "It was amazing with both freshman posts scoring 25 points tonight and getting it done on the boards. We can be a really balanced team with our great perimeter shooting, but tonight our advantage was inside.

"The other big thing for us was the scrappy effort on the boards and relentless rebounding. We had 50 total rebounds, including 23 offensive rebounds."

In the first five minutes of the third quarter, Westmont extended its advantage to 11 points (49-38). The Regals, however, created a 10-0 run over the next two and one-half minutes to pull within one (49-48). The Regals' run came to an end with a jumper by Westmont's Stefanie Berberabe.

After California Lutheran's Danielle Roberts responded with a layup, Larson scored in the paint, putting Westmont up 53-50. The only other point of the penultimate period was a free throw by Jarrett.

The fourth quarter started with a three-point bucket by the Regal's Jade Jordan, cutting the deficit to one (54-53). Westmont's Kristin Miyahara responded with a three of her own before Berberabe provided a jumper in the paint to put the Warriors on top 59-53.

A layup by Haley Tyrell made the score 59-55, before Westmont put the game away with a 16-1 run over the next seven and one-half minutes. 

"We stepped up to another level in the fourth quarter," said Moore. "It's exciting to see that that from our young group of players out there. Everyone is ready to contribute and play hard and make good things happen."

On Friday, Westmont's squad of one senior, one junior, two sophomores and six freshmen will take on another SCIAC team in Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Murchison Gymnasium.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 