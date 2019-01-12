Post Players Shine for Bishop Diego Girls in Win Over Providence

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego used its size advantage on the boards and beat Providence, 50-32, in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Saturday at SBCC.

Ashley Oxton scored 16 points and Sydney Naour had 10 points to lead the Cardinals.

"Our posts filled up the scoring sheet by attacking the offensive boards and running down the court in transition," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. "We were bigger than them and our posts played that way. I liked our energy."

Julia De La Cruz had nine points and several assists and Taylor Pate had eight points.

"Julia showed off her passing skills today and was a one-peson press break," said Burich.

Bishop is 6-11 and 1-3 in league. Its next game is at first-place Thacher on Thursday.