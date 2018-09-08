Postal Service Ceremony Puts Stamp of Approval on First Responders

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring firefighters, emergency medical professionals and law enforcement officers who serve communities across the nation at a Forever stamp dedication ceremony 11 a.m. Sept. 14. The public is welcome to attend.

The ceremony, at the Montecito Fire Department, l595 San Ysidro Road, Santa Barbara, honors the first responders from all agencies who assisted in the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow.

The commemorative First Responder stamp recognizes all first responders for their skill, dedication and uncommon bravery.

Free parking and shuttle service to and from the event will be available from lower Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Road. Shuttle service will run 9:45-10:50 a.m., and immediately following the ceremony.

There will be no parking available at the fire station; however, a designated drop-off area at the base of the driveway will be available.

— Jackie Jenkins for Montecito Fire Protection District.