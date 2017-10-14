Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:25 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Postcard Campaign Shows Support for Fire Victims

By Katie Ferber for Barnett Cox & Associates | October 14, 2017 | 12:24 p.m.

As firefighters continue to battle the devastating fires in Northern California, Barnett Cox & Associates (BCA) in San Luis Obispo is responding to Central Coast residents who want to send words of encouragement and support to Northern Californians now in distress.

While needs for food, water and shelter are still being assessed, BCA believes residents will appreciate knowing that their fellow Californians care.

“The full devastation is not yet known, but one thing is clear: Those in distress need to know others are thinking of them,” said Maggie Cox, BCA CEO.

“That’s why we’ve created an easy way for SLO County residents to send a note of encouragement to our friends and neighbors in Northern California, to let them know, ‘We’re with you!’ ” she said.

BCA is offering a stack of postcards for local service organizations and other groups to distribute to staff, family and friends who then can jot down a few words of support to those in fire-stricken areas. Organizations and individuals interested in helping can contact BCA at [email protected].

BCA will collect the cards Friday, Oct. 20, and send them to shelters, churches and other assistance organizations helping Northern California wildfire fire victims. The postcards were printed courtesy of The UPS Store in the Marigold Center and Coastal Repographic Services.

Inspiration for the postcard campaign came from Linda Osty, founder of Osty Insurance Agency in Arroyo Grande.

Osty organizes similar letter-writing campaigns to send words of encouragement and support to military men and women stationed overseas, who regularly send back word about how much they appreciate the thoughts, BCA said.

“Thousands of people are hurting, and it’s difficult to wrap our heads around how we can be useful,” Cox said. “But we know that words matter and can be of great comfort. We want to harness the thoughts we’re all feeling for these fire victims, and make sure they know we care about them.”

In addition to the postcards, anyone who wants to write his/her own postcard or letter can drop them off at the BCA office, 711 Tank Farm Road, Ste. 210, San Luis Obispo, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 20.

— Katie Ferber for Barnett Cox & Associates.

 
