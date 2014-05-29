Postpartum Education for Parents Announces 2014 Board of Directors

Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP) is pleased to announce its 2014 Board of Directors.

Board members are Mindy Petter, Caitlin Lassen, Danielle Fahrenkrug, Emily Henderson, Tammy Millington, Alisa Harnish, Erika Adler, Shawna Johnson, Emily Shaeer, Deniz Dominguez, Jenn Paul, Annemarie Bollman, Allison Fore, Julie Angelos Berrett, Sophie Spier and Shani Nevolo.

This 37-year-old local organization,co-founded by the internationally recognized author, lecturer, author and maternal mental health expert Jane Honikman, focuses on easing the adjustment of the family after the arrival of an infant. The organization is 100 percent volunteer staffed and run.

Its services, including newborn care instruction classes, new parent discussion groups offered in English and Spanish, 24-hour confidential Warmline call center and support for families experiencing postpartum distress, are nearly all offered free of charge to the Santa Barbara community.

If you would like to find out more about the wonderful services PEP offers or to volunteer, please explore its website by clicking here or call the Warmline with questions at 805.564.3888.

— Julie Angelos Berrett is the vice chairwoman for Postpartum Education for Parents.