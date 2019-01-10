Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 10 , 2019, 6:14 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Potent Storm Expected to Soak Santa Barbara County Friday Night

National Weather Service predicts storm will drop 1 to 3 inches of rainfall on South Coast areas

wet roadways in downtown Santa Barbara Click to view larger
After some light rain on Wednesday, Santa Barbara County is expected to see a heavier storm come through the area Friday night. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:42 p.m. | January 10, 2019 | 3:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara County is set to receive another good soaking from a storm expected to move through the area Friday night into Saturday.

Rain is likely to start falling by mid-afternoon in the North County, and gradually move south and east during the evening hours, according to Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s going to be a potent little storm,” Thompson told Noozhawk.

The South Coast — including Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito — can expect rainfall totals of 1-3 inches, Thompson said, “with potentially larger amounts in upslope areas.”

Most South Coast areas are forecast to receive at least 2 inches of rain, Thompson added, while North County areas likely will get 1-2 inches.

Thunderstorms are also possible with this weather system, which could lead to locally heavier downpours.

Forecasters and emergency officials are closely monitoring the approaching storm, but as of Thursday afternoon had not issued any flood advisories or warnings.

“There could be some problems for the burn areas such as the Thomas Fire,” Thompson said, “but we’re not issuing anything yet.”

The county, through its Aware & Prepare system, issued a statement Thursday evening saying rainfall rates are expected to be "below the thresholds for debris flows in and near recent burn areas. However thunderstorm activity could produce rainfall rates that exceed debris flow thresholds. Residents are encouraged to stay alert to changing conditions."

Blustery conditions will accompany the storm, Thompson said, with southeast winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

The storm should clear out on Saturday, with another weaker weather system moving through the area Sunday night into Monday, and a third possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re just in a wet pattern, with some little lulls,” Thompson said. “All of next week looks like very wet.”

Daytime highs through the weekend should be around 60, with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for real-time rainfall reports.

Click here to sign up for the county’s Aware & Prepare alerts.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 