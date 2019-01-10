Potent Storm Expected to Soak Santa Barbara County Friday Night

National Weather Service predicts storm will drop 1 to 3 inches of rainfall on South Coast areas

Santa Barbara County is set to receive another good soaking from a storm expected to move through the area Friday night into Saturday.

Rain is likely to start falling by mid-afternoon in the North County, and gradually move south and east during the evening hours, according to Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s going to be a potent little storm,” Thompson told Noozhawk.

The South Coast — including Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito — can expect rainfall totals of 1-3 inches, Thompson said, “with potentially larger amounts in upslope areas.”

Most South Coast areas are forecast to receive at least 2 inches of rain, Thompson added, while North County areas likely will get 1-2 inches.

Thunderstorms are also possible with this weather system, which could lead to locally heavier downpours.

Forecasters and emergency officials are closely monitoring the approaching storm, but as of Thursday afternoon had not issued any flood advisories or warnings.

“There could be some problems for the burn areas such as the Thomas Fire,” Thompson said, “but we’re not issuing anything yet.”

The county, through its Aware & Prepare system, issued a statement Thursday evening saying rainfall rates are expected to be "below the thresholds for debris flows in and near recent burn areas. However thunderstorm activity could produce rainfall rates that exceed debris flow thresholds. Residents are encouraged to stay alert to changing conditions."

Blustery conditions will accompany the storm, Thompson said, with southeast winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

The storm should clear out on Saturday, with another weaker weather system moving through the area Sunday night into Monday, and a third possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re just in a wet pattern, with some little lulls,” Thompson said. “All of next week looks like very wet.”

Daytime highs through the weekend should be around 60, with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for real-time rainfall reports.

Click here to sign up for the county’s Aware & Prepare alerts.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.