Potentially Damaging Winds Expected in Parts of Santa Barbara County

Strong winds are expected in parts of Santa Barbara County on Thursday as a weak cold front passes through the area.

A Wind Advisory was issued from Wednesday night through 6 a.m. Thursday, with forecasters calling for winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Then a High Wind Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and extends until 3 a.m Friday.

During that period, winds are expected to increase to 25-40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

“Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing property damage or power outages,” the National Weather Service said.

Affected areas include the South Coast, the Santa Ynez Mountains and foothills, passes and canyons, and the San Rafael Wilderness.

Residents are urged to use caution when driving — especially those with high-profile vehicles — and to secure all loose outdoor furniture.

Daytime highs Thursday and Friday are expected in the low-70s, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper-40s.

Sunny skies are forecast through the middle of next week, although the was a 30-percent chance of showers early Thursday in the North County.

